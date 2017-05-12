Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 20 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1400 GMT on Tuesday:
May 12 INTRALOT INTEGRATED LOTTERY SYSTEMS & SERVICES SA:
* APPOINTS JOHN R. DONAHUE AS CEO OF ITS USA VENTURE INTRALOT INC. Source text: bit.ly/2r6FRdA Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Group further disposed of 43.5 million LTHL shares at prices between hk$1.60 and hk$1.62 per LTHL share