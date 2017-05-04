May 4 Intrawest Resorts Holdings Inc:

* Intrawest reports fiscal 2017 third quarter results

* Q3 revenue $334.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $321.2 million

* Q3 earnings per share $3.80

* Q3 earnings per share view $3.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly adjusted EBITDA grew 9.7pct to $177.0 million from $161.3 million in prior year period

* Qtrly total segment revenue increased 6.1pct to $333.4 million from $314.2 million in prior year period