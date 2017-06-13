June 13 Intrexon Corporation:
* Intrexon and Johnson Matthey collaborate on fermentative
production of peptide-based active pharmaceutical ingredients
* Under terms, JM will have access to co's technologies and
expertise for microbe-based fermentative production of specific
target apis
* Agreement also provides for milestone payments to
Intrexon, as well as royalties based on net sales of
commercialized products
* Intrexon Corporation says Intrexon will receive a
technology access fee and reimbursement for all research and
development costs
* Through collaboration, co to utilize proprietary microbial
hosts, fermentation processes for expression of peptides with
high fidelity, titer
