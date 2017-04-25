April 25 Intricon Corp:

* Intricon reports 2017 first-quarter results

* Q1 loss per share $0.06

* Q1 sales $20.1 million versus $18.1 million

* Sees Q2 2017 sales $20 million to $20.4 million

* Sees FY 2017 sales $79 million to $81 million

* Intricon Corp says entered into an agreement to acquire a 49 percent stake in soundperience

* Intricon - terms of transaction include intricon immediately acquiring a 17 percent stake followed by an additional 32 percent stake in 2017 Q4