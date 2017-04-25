BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
April 25 Intricon Corp:
* Intricon reports 2017 first-quarter results
* Q1 loss per share $0.06
* Q1 sales $20.1 million versus $18.1 million
* Sees Q2 2017 sales $20 million to $20.4 million
* Sees FY 2017 sales $79 million to $81 million
* Intricon Corp says entered into an agreement to acquire a 49 percent stake in soundperience
* Intricon - terms of transaction include intricon immediately acquiring a 17 percent stake followed by an additional 32 percent stake in 2017 Q4 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
