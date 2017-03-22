UPDATE 6-BA cancels flights from London as global IT outage causes chaos
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)
March 22 Intrinsic4d Inc :
* Intrinsic4d Inc. announces receipt of notice of intent to sell Intrinsic4d, Llc's assets and provides update on financial status and solvency
* Anticipates unless it is able raise additional capital almost immediately, it will be unable to cure defaults under debentures
* Mosaic is seeking to sell substantially all of assets of operating subsidiary to highest qualified bidder at a public sale Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)
May 27 General Motors Co said on Saturday that proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services has recommended that shareholders vote against a slate of directors proposed by hedge fund Greenlight Capital and reject the hedge fund's plan to divide GM shares into two classes.