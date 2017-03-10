March 10 Intu Properties Plc:

* To acquire Xanadú shopping centre in Madrid, Spain for a total cash consideration of 530 mln euros

* A 263 mln euros five year term loan with Santander, BBVA, Credit Agricole and Caixabank has been secured on asset

* All-In cost of debt estimated to be around 2.0 per cent.

* Balance of consideration will be met from Intu's existing resources

* Acquisition is expected to be earnings accretive