BRIEF-Egypt's Naeem Holding board approves capital increase
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )
March 10 Intu Properties Plc:
* To acquire Xanadú shopping centre in Madrid, Spain for a total cash consideration of 530 mln euros
* A 263 mln euros five year term loan with Santander, BBVA, Credit Agricole and Caixabank has been secured on asset
* All-In cost of debt estimated to be around 2.0 per cent.
* Balance of consideration will be met from Intu's existing resources
* Acquisition is expected to be earnings accretive Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
DUBAI, May 28 Gulf stock markets may have a soft tone in thin trade on Sunday after global oil producers agreed after the close on Thursday to extend cuts in output by nine months to March 2018.