May 23 Intuit Inc
* Intuit reports third-quarter revenue up 10 percent;
quickbooks online subscribers increase 59 percent
* Sees fy revenue up 9 to 10 percent
* Intuit inc - qtrly earnings per share $3.70
* Intuit inc - qtrly adjusted earnings per share $3.90
* Intuit inc - raised expectations to end fiscal 2017 with
2.3 million quickbooks online subscribers
* Intuit inc - raised guidance for full fiscal-year revenue
in 2017
* Intuit inc - intuit now expects full-year revenue growth
of 9 to 10 percent
* Intuit inc - sees q4 revenue of $795 million to $815
million, growth of 5 to 8 percent
* Intuit inc - sees q4 gaap operating loss of $25 million to
$45 million
* Intuit inc - sees q4 gaap loss per share of $0.01 to $0.03
* Intuit inc- increased total quickbooks online subscribers
59 percent, up from 49 percent growth in q2, to over 2.2 million
subscribers in quarter
* Intuit inc - sees q4 non-gaap diluted earnings per share
of $0.16 to $0.18
* Intuit inc - sees q4 non-gaap diluted earnings per share
of $0.16 to $0.18
* Intuit inc sees fy 2017 gaap diluted earnings per share of
$3.55 to $3.57
* Qtrly grew revenue to $2.541 billion, up 10 percent
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: