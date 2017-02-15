Feb 15 Intuitive Aerial AB (publ):

* Said on Tuesday goal is that company by 2020 at latest will reach annual turnover of 80 million Swedish crowns-90 million Swedish crowns ($9 million-$10. million) with operating margin (EBIT) of at least 15 percent Source text for Eikon:

