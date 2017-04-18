BA cancels all scheduled flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick airports on Saturday
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports on Saturday following a global IT system failure.
April 18 Intuitive Surgical Inc
* Intuitive Srgical sees 2017 procedure growth 12-14 percent, up from previous view 9-12 percent
* Intuitive Surgical sees 2017 gross profit at upper end of previous forecast of 69-71 percent
* Intuitive Surgical sees 2017 operating expenses at higher end of 15-18 percent forecast
* Intuitive Surgical sees 2017 tax rate 26.5-28.5 percent of pre-tax income Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Bill Berkrot)
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said on Saturday there was no evidence that a global breakdown of its IT systems had been caused by a cyber attack.