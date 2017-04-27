British Airways suffers flight delays after global IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.
April 27 Invacare Corp:
* Says completed final two milestones required to initiate U.S. FDA's re-inspection of co's corporate and taylor street facilities
* Says re-inspection is an important step before company may resume full operations at impacted facilities
* Invacare Corp - based on terms of consent decree, co expects FDA's inspection of impacted facilities to commence within 30 days
* Invacare says it cannot predict length or outcome of inspection, nor any remaining work that may be needed to meet fda's requirements
* Says co's corporate and taylor street facilities,have been impacted by a consent decree with FDA since dec 2012 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.
May 26 Hackers used malware to steal customer payment data from most of Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc's restaurants over a span of three weeks, the company said on Friday, adding to woes at the chain whose sales had just started recovering from a string of food safety lapses in 2015.