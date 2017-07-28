FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 18 hours
BRIEF-Invacare says will transfer production of wheelchairs to France
#TopNews
#Business
#NawazSharif
#Technology
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Pakistan faces political turmoil as Sharif ousted in wealth probe
PAKISTAN
Pakistan faces political turmoil as Sharif ousted in wealth probe
Floods kill 120 in Gujarat, with industry, cotton hit
Top News
Floods kill 120 in Gujarat, with industry, cotton hit
Movie Review: Mubarakan
Bollywood
Movie Review: Mubarakan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
July 28, 2017 / 12:20 PM / in 18 hours

BRIEF-Invacare says will transfer production of wheelchairs to France

1 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - Invacare Corp

* Invacare - will transfer production of Invacare Rea manual wheelchairs from facility in Sweden to manufacturing facility in Fondettes, France by Jan. 2018

* Invacare Corp says transfer is expected to generate an incremental $1.6 million in annualized pre-tax savings in europe business segment

* Invacare -from realignment, sees to incur restructuring charges & related operating costs of about $1.4 million on pre-tax basis in Europe business segment

* Invacare - completed discussions with european works council & local union, will proceed with activities to transfer wheelchair manufacturing to Fondettes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.