Feb 27 Invalda INVL:
* Says its unit, Cedus Invest UAB, initialled share purchase – sale agreement with Achema
Group
* Deal regards sale of Litagra group trading business and grain elevators network, i.e.
Litagros Prekyba
* Previous owners will retain the name "Litagra", though acquired companies will be able to
use it until 2019
* Completion is planned after obtaining approval of Competition Council and carrying out
other
actions foreseen in deal, including reorganization of Litagra
