April 5 Inventergy Global Inc

* Inventergy Global Inc - on March 31, 2017, co, units entered into first amendment to restructuring agreement - Sec Filing

* Inventergy Global Inc - amendment provides co has until April 30 to obtain required approvals to assign patents covered by restructuring deal to newly-created SPE

* Inventergy Global Inc - amendment suspends co's minimum liquidity covenant until May 1, 2017

* Inventergy Global Inc - amendment also defers any amortization payments on notes held by fortress until May 1, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: