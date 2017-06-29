BRIEF-Inventiva announces new compelling data on Odiparcil/IVA336

June 29 (Reuters) - INVENTIVA SA:
* Inventiva Announces New Compelling Data on Odiparcil/iva336 to Be Presented at Mps Society National Conference
* Confirmation of Potential to Be First Orally Available Substrate Reduction Therapy for Mps Vi Patients
* Phase Iia Improves Clinical Study Scheduled to Begin Before Year End 2017
* Professor Hendriksz Will Also Present Design of Planned Phase Iia Improves (Improve Mps Treatment) Clinical Study
* PHASE IIA IMPROVES CLINICAL STUDY IS EXPECTED TO ENROLL ITS FIRST PATIENT BEFORE YEAR END Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)