BRIEF-Boeing's Aviall enters parts agreement with GE Aviation for F110 Engine
* Through Aviall enters exclusive aftermarket distribution agreement with ge aviation for spare parts supporting F110-100 and F110-129 engines
May 15 Inventiva Sa
* Inventiva announces positive results of 12 month primate toxicity study with IVA337
* Electrocardiography did not reveal any undesirable effects related to IVA337 treatment
* No adverse clinical signs observed at any dose-levels during treatment period
* Ophthalmological examinations did not reveal any undesirable effects related to IVA337 treatment
* Inventiva is currently conducting phase IIB clinical trials with IVA337 in both NASH and SSC, results expected in second half of 2018
* Clinical pathology investigations did not reveal any undesirable effects related to IVA337 treatment
* Inventiva will have by mid-2018 necessary toxicology package required to move into phase III testing and for regulatory filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Titan Medical Inc. Announces pricing of marketed offering of units