July 5, 2017 / 5:26 PM / in 13 hours

BRIEF-Inventiva revenues for H1 2017 totaled 2.7 million euros

1 Min Read

July 5 (Reuters) - INVENTIVA SA:

* Inventiva's Revenues for First Half of 2017 Totaled Eur 2.7 Million

* as of June 30, 2017, Inventiva's Cash and Cash Equivalents Stood at Eur 64 Million

* Enrollment in Phase Iib Native Study Is Progressing but Is Running Behind Original Schedule

* Results from Phase Iib Trial Investigating iva337 Are Now Anticipated Early 2019, Versus Previous Expectation of Mid-2018

* Data Presented at 2017 International Liver Congress Support Potential of iva337 as a Treatment for Nash

* PHASE IIA IMPROVES STUDY TO BEGIN ENROLLMENT BEFORE YEAR END 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

