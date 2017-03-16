UPDATE 2-Swedish art gallery satire "The Square" wins Palme d'Or at Cannes
* Sofia Coppola the second woman to win best director at Cannes
March 16 Inventure Foods Inc
* Files for non-timely 10-K
* Inventure Foods says as of filing deadline for annual report, co had not yet completed its fresh frozen foods trademark and goodwill impairment tests
* Inventure Foods says company cannot eliminate the reasons causing the inability to file timely without unreasonable effort or expense
* Inventure Foods - anticipates that statements of operations contained in annual report will differ materially from those reported for Q4 and FY 2015
* Inventure Foods - for year ended December 31, 2016, company expects to report net revenues of about $269.0 million, 4.8 percent decrease over fiscal 2015 Source: (bit.ly/2nt35wX) Further company coverage:
* Sofia Coppola the second woman to win best director at Cannes
WASHINGTON, May 28 The United States might ban laptops from aircraft cabins on all flights into and out of the country as part of a ramped-up effort to protect against potential security threats, U.S. Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly said on Sunday.