BRIEF-GE Ventures, Mayo Clinic Ventures and DFJ invest $13.75 mln in software platform Vineti
GE Ventures, Mayo Clinic Ventures and DFJ invest $13.75 million in software platform Vineti
May 11 Inventure Foods Inc
* Inventure foods reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.13 from continuing operations
* Q1 loss per share $0.06 from continuing operations
Q1 revenue fell 13.2 percent to $49.6 million
* Goldmoney Inc - It will begin consolidating its network and wealth business divisions into a streamlined service and one unified account