BRIEF-International Road Dynamics receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
* Receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
March 30 Inventure Foods Inc
* Inventure Foods reports fourth quarter and fiscal 2016 financial results
* Q4 adjusted loss per share $0.20
* Q4 loss per share $1.34
* Q4 revenue $63.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $70.8 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Inventure Foods Inc - "continuing to pursue various strategic alternatives" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: