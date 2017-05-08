May 8 Invesco Canada

* Invesco canada says it is reducing management and advisory fees on select series across several funds, effective may 23, 2017

* Invesco canada says operating expenses for select fee-based series of certain funds are being capped

* Invesco canada - maf reductions and operating expense caps are expected to have an immediate effect on 75 fund series, beginning may 23, 2017

* Invesco canada expects management expense ratios (mers) will be reduced by an average of 0.17 percentage points