BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
April 14 Invesco Office J-Reit Inc
* Says it will issue REIT bonds, worth 3.4 billion yen, including first series REIT bonds of 1.8 billion yen and second series REIT bonds of 1.6 million yen
* The bonds are each with face value of 100 million yen, issue price at 100 yen per face value of 100 yen
* Coupon rate of first series REIT bonds is 0.32 percent per annum, coupon rate of second series REIT bonds is 0.52 percent per annum
* Subscription date on April 14 and payment date on April 20
* Maturity date of first series REIT bonds is April 20, 2022, maturity date of second series REIT bonds is April 19, 2024
* Says SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.,Nomura Securities Co., Ltd., Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd. will be underwriters of the issue
* Proceeds to be used for loan repayment and operation funds
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/XYilHz
(Beijing Headline News)
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.