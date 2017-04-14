April 14 Invesco Office J-Reit Inc

* Says it will issue REIT bonds, worth 3.4 billion yen, including first series REIT bonds of 1.8 billion yen and second series REIT bonds of 1.6 million yen

* The bonds are each with face value of 100 million yen, issue price at 100 yen per face value of 100 yen

* Coupon rate of first series REIT bonds is 0.32 percent per annum, coupon rate of second series REIT bonds is 0.52 percent per annum

* Subscription date on April 14 and payment date on April 20

* Maturity date of first series REIT bonds is April 20, 2022, maturity date of second series REIT bonds is April 19, 2024

* Says SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.,Nomura Securities Co., Ltd., Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd. will be underwriters of the issue

* Proceeds to be used for loan repayment and operation funds

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/XYilHz

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)