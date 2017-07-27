BRIEF-Invesco Q2 ‍adjusted earnings $0.64​ per share

1 Min Read
July 27 (Reuters) - Invesco Ltd
* Invesco reports results for the three months ended june 30, 2017
* Q2 revenue $1.254 billion
* Invesco ltd - total assets under management at june 30, 2017, were $858.3 billion an increase of $23.5 billion during q2
* Invesco ltd - qtrly adjusted diluted eps $0.64
* Invesco ltd - qtrly diluted eps $0.58
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.61 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Total net flows for q2 was $2.4 billion