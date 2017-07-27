FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 27, 2017 / 11:11 AM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-Invesco Q2 ‍adjusted earnings $0.64​ per share

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Invesco Ltd

* Invesco reports results for the three months ended june 30, 2017

* Q2 revenue $1.254 billion

* Invesco ltd - ‍total assets under management at june 30, 2017, were $858.3 billion an increase of $23.5 billion during q2​

* Invesco ltd - qtrly ‍adjusted diluted eps $0.64​

* Invesco ltd - qtrly ‍diluted eps $0.58​

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.61 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Total net flows for q2 was $2.4 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

