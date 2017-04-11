BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
April 12 Invesco Ltd
* Invesco Ltd. announces March 31, 2017 assets under management and extension of foreign exchange hedges
* Says reported preliminary month-end assets under management (AUM) of $834.8 billion, a decrease of 0.2% month over month
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.