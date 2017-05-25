BRIEF-Shenzhen Overseas Chinese Town's unit wins land auction for 5 bln yuan
* Says unit wins land auction for 5.0 billion yuan ($731.18 million)
May 25 Invesco Canada Ltd
* Invesco streamlines and simplifies its mutual fund suite
* Proposes to merge invesco emerging markets debt fund into invesco global bond fund, effective close of business on July 28, 2017
* Merger requires approval of unitholders of terminating fund who will be asked to vote at special meeting to be held on July 24
* In addition to series D and series PTFU of terminating fund, will terminate some other series on close of business on July 28, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says its joint-stock bank Meizhou Hakka Bank gets banking regulator's approval to start operations