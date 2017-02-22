Feb 23 Investa Office Fund :

* HY distributions of 10.0 cents per unit

* HY FFO of 14.9 cents per unit

* FY17 like-for-like NPI growth is anticipated to exceed 5%. Combined with a lower debt balance

* FY17 distribution guidance has been increased from 20.0 to 20.2 cents per unit, representing an increase of 3.1% on FY16 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: