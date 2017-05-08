UPDATE 2-Third time lucky for Tabcorp as regulator clears $4.7 bln Tatts buyout
* Tabcorp forecasts full-year profit below market expectations
May 8 Investa Office Fund
* Updates on cromwell proposal
* A management meeting with IOF's fund manager and ILFML chairman has occurred to further assist Cromwell.
* To date, independent directors have not received any binding proposal capable of acceptance from cromwell Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* SAID ON MONDAY EXPECTS A SLIGHT DECLINE IN EARNINGS IN 2017 COMPARED TO THE 2016 FINANCIAL YEAR