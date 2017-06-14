BRIEF-No job layoffs happening at India's Infosys - CEO Sikka
* CEO Sikka says the 10,000 Infosys plans to hire in the United States will not come at the cost of Indian jobs
June 14 Investar Holding Corp:
* Investar Holding Corporation announces acquisition approvals
* Investar Holding Corp - upon satisfaction of all closing conditions, company anticipates it will close citizens acquisition by early july 2017
* Investar Holding Corp - on june 14, co announced that it has received approvals from federal reserve board, FDIC and Louisiana OFI to acquire citizens Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Chairman says there would be net additions in hiring in future, although at a slower pace