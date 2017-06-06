Allianz to cut 700 jobs in Germany in next 3 years -Sueddeutsche
BERLIN, June 23 Allianz is planning to cut 700 jobs in Germany over the next three years, Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported on Friday, citing company sources.
June 6 Investcorp Bank
* Acquires Nordic telematics firm ABAX
* Completes acquisition of Abax Group for an enterprise value of about $210 million
* Plans to support Abax’s international growth both organically and by add-on acquisitions Source: (bit.ly/2rvNWM7) Further company coverage:
BERLIN, June 23 Allianz is planning to cut 700 jobs in Germany over the next three years, Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported on Friday, citing company sources.
NEW YORK, June 22 Investors poured $3 billion into U.S.-based taxable bond funds during the latest week despite incurring some losses, Lipper data showed on Thursday.