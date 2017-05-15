Italy seeks buyers as it prepares to break up Veneto banks -sources
* Soured loans to be moved to "bad bank", part-funded by the state
May 15 Investcorp Bank
* Has seen "unprecedented customer activity" for its cyber security portfolio companies, after recent ransomware cyber-attack that hit business across 150 countries around world
* Says its cyber security portfolio companies include Securelink Group, including its acquired businesses Coresec (Scandinavia), Nebulas (UK)
* Says its cyber security portfolio companies include it-cube systems (Germany, Switzerland, Austria) and Calligo (Jersey, Guernsey, Switzerland, Singapore, Bermuda)
* Says its cyber security portfolio companies report that whilst wide range of companies are affected, public sector and regulated entities are demanding the most support Source: (bit.ly/2pBuH45) Further company coverage:
* Soured loans to be moved to "bad bank", part-funded by the state
ROME, June 20Riding high in opinion polls as national elections come into view, Italy's anti-establishment 5-Star Movement is trying to shed its populist image and reassure foreign capitals and financial markets that it can be trusted in office.