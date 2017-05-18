May 18 Investec Bank Ltd
* Investec Bank limited posted a decrease in FY headline
earnings attributable to ordinary shareholders of 11.0% to 3,069
million rand
* FY profit before taxation 4.16 billion rand versus 4.30
billion rand
* FY total operating income before impairment losses on
loans and advances increased by 3.5% to R10,754 million
* FY net interest income increased 10.5% to r7,419 million
(2016: R6,712 million) driven by sound levels of lending
activity
* FY investment income 472 million rand versus 1.36 billion
rand
* FY total trading income decreased 5.9% to r556 million
(2016: r591 million) largely due to foreign currency translation
impacts
* Impairments on loans and advances increased from r517
million to r657 million for fy
* Credit loss ratio on average core loans and advances
amounting to 0.29% (31 march 2016: 0.26%)
