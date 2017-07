BRIEF-Investec Property acquires letting enterprise and property from Investec Property

July 27 (Reuters) - INVESTEC PROPERTY FUND LTD:

* ACQUISITION OF A LETTING ENTERPRISE AND PROPERTY FROM INVESTEC PROPERTY

* PURCHASE CONSIDERATION FOR SUMITOMO AMOUNTS TO R131,893,573 PAYABLE UPON TRANSFER OF PROPERTY INTO NAME OF FUND

* INVESTEC PROPERTY FUND - ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH INVESTEC PROPERTY GROUP HOLDINGS FOR ACQUISITION OF SUMITOMO BUILDING LOCATED IN JET PARK, BOKSBURG

* PURCHASE CONSIDERATION WILL BE FUNDED OUT OF EXISTING FACILITIES AND CASH Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)