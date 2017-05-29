BRIEF-Meridie to delist after incorporation into own unit
* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT BOARD HAD APPROVED THE INCORPORATION OF MERIDIE IN ITS UNIT MERIDIE ADVISORY SRL
May 29 INVESTERINGSSELSKABET LUXOR A/S
* Q2 2016/17 PRE-TAX PROFIT DKK 10.5 MILLION VERSUS DKK 5.5 MILLION YEAR AGO
* Q2 2016/17 CORE EARNINGS DKK 5.9 MILLION VERSUS DKK 5.7 MILLION YEAR AGO
* MAINTAINS CORE EARNINGS OUTLOOK FOR FY 2016/2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE/JAKARTA, June 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised Indonesia-based homebuilder PT Modernland Realty Tbk's (Modernland) Outlook to Stable from Negative and affirmed the Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B'. A full list of the rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary. The Outlook revision reflects the significant improvement in the company's presales, which may result in higher EBITDA rec