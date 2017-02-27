Feb 27 Investeringsselskabet Luxor A/S :

* Q1 2016/17 core earnings 7.1 million Danish crowns ($1 million) versus 8.8 million crowns year ago

* Q1 2016/17 pre-tax profit 12.9 million crowns versus loss 9.5 million crowns year ago

* For FY 2016/17 expects unchanged core earnings at 24.0 million crowns Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 7.0232 Danish crowns)