BRIEF-Sunway BHD says qtrly net profit 107.9 mln rgt
* Year-ago qtrly revenue 1.07 billion rgt, year-ago qtrly net profit 102.1 million rgt Source text : (http://bit.ly/2rwzpki) Further company coverage:
Feb 27 Investeringsselskabet Luxor A/S :
* Q1 2016/17 core earnings 7.1 million Danish crowns ($1 million) versus 8.8 million crowns year ago
* Q1 2016/17 pre-tax profit 12.9 million crowns versus loss 9.5 million crowns year ago
* For FY 2016/17 expects unchanged core earnings at 24.0 million crowns Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.0232 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Fy headline earnings per share increased by 77 pct to 18.6 cents (feb 2016: 10.5 cents)