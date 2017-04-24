BRIEF-AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
* AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
April 24Jiangsu Yinhe Electronics Co Ltd :
* Says an investment firm sold 5.6 percent stake in the company, decreasing its stake in the company down to 32.4 percent from 38.0 percent
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/zpz3Rj
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
* Concerned shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes