May 9 Investor AB

* Investor intends to buy back outstanding bonds

* Says intends to invite noteholders of its EUR 300,000,000 3.25 per cent. Fixed Rate Notes due September 17, 2018, and its SEK 500,000,000 5.25 per cent. Fixed Rate Notes due September 4, 2019, to tender any and all of their notes for purchase for cash

* Says purpose of the Offers is to pro-actively manage and optimize Investor's debt maturity profile

* The intended purchase price will i.a. include a customary premium