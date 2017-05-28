May 29 Investore Property Ltd

* FY profit after income tax of NZ$28.5 mln, up NZ$17.0 mln on forecast

* 5.35CPS cash dividend for FY17

* 2.06CPS cash dividend for quarter ended 31 March 2017, with 0.5404CPS imputation credits attached

* Targeting annual cash dividend for FY18 of 7.46CPS