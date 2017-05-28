BRIEF-Hung Sheng Construction to pay 2016 dividend on Sept. 22
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders on Sept. 22
May 29 Investore Property Ltd
* FY profit after income tax of NZ$28.5 mln, up NZ$17.0 mln on forecast
* 5.35CPS cash dividend for FY17
* 2.06CPS cash dividend for quarter ended 31 March 2017, with 0.5404CPS imputation credits attached
* Targeting annual cash dividend for FY18 of 7.46CPS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Directors of Eza recommend that shareholders reject takeover bid by taking no action