UPDATE 1-Moody's downgrade of Australian banks won't raise funding costs - analysts
* Bank tax passes both houses of parliament (Adds comment from second analyst, bank share prices)
May 17 Investors Title Co
* Investors Title Company board increases quarterly dividend
* Declared a cash dividend of $.35 per share
* Cash dividend a 75% increase per share over $.20 paid in recent quarters Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Bank tax passes both houses of parliament (Adds comment from second analyst, bank share prices)
June 19 Genealogy website Ancestry.com Inc on Monday said it had confidentially submitted a draft registration statement on a proposed initial public offering (IPO) to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.