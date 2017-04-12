BRIEF-AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
* AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
April 12 Invibes Advertising NV:
* FY recurring operating profit 17,000 euros ($18,044) versus 89,000 euros year ago
* FY net loss 40,000 euros versus profit of 24,000 euros year ago
* Expects a sustained growth of the revenue for 2017 Source text: bit.ly/2nDwJ2M Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9422 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
* Concerned shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes