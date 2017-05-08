BRIEF-Argenx receives 2nd preclinical milestone payment in Leo Pharma collaboration
* REG-ARGENX RECEIVES SECOND PRECLINICAL MILESTONE PAYMENT IN COLLABORATION WITH LEO PHARMA
May 8 Invictus MD Strategies Corp :
* Invictus MD announces $20,000,000 bought deal private placement of units
* Net proceeds from offering will be used for expansion plans for company's assets and for general working capital purposes
* Has determined not to proceed with its previously announced offering of convertible debentures
* Announces private placement of 14.8 million units of company at a price of $1.35 per unit
* Net proceeds from offering will be used for expansion plans for company's assets
ZURICH, June 20 Nestle said on Tuesday it has acquired a minority stake in U.S. group Freshly, a provider of direct-to-consumer freshly prepared meals, its latest step to improve the health profile of its sprawling portfolio.