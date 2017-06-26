BRIEF-Suncorp Technologies expects to record substantial HY loss
* Group will record a substantial loss attributable to shareholders for six months ending 30 June 2017
June 26 Invigor Group Ltd
* Invigor secures Pernod Ricard Australia as a client Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Group will record a substantial loss attributable to shareholders for six months ending 30 June 2017
* ANNOUNCED ON MONDAY THAT DASSAULT AVIATION HAS SELECTED CO AND ITS UNIT CIMPA TO IMPLEMENT ITS RAFALE MAINTENANCE MANAGEMENT SYSTEM