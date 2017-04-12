BRIEF-International Road Dynamics receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
* Receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
April 12 Invigor Group Ltd:
* Invigor signs partnership with vmo to digitise manly wharf
* under agreement, six digital screens will be installed within manly wharf precinct, including two large format screens
* Invigor establishes three-year partnership with digital-out-of-home advertising VMO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
* AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement