BRIEF- Yamagata Bank raises conversion price for 2019 due euro-dollar denominated convertible bonds
* Says it raises conversion price for 2019 due euro-dollar denominated convertible bonds to $25.35 per share, from $5.07 per share, effective Oct. 1
May 25 Invincible Investment Corp
* Says it will take out a loan of 7.32 billion yen from Mizuho Bank, Ltd. on May 29
* Interest rate of one-month TIBOR (Tokyo Inter Bank Offered Rate)+ 0.55 percent and maturity on Nov. 29, 2021
* Proceeds will be used for acquisition funding and related expenses
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/CXY5y4
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
LONDON, June 22 (Reuters/IFR) - U.S. banks that have carved out a lucrative niche financing the construction and renovation of sports stadia are making a push into Europe, signing a major deal with English Premier League soccer club Tottenham Hotspur last month.