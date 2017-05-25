May 25 Invincible Investment Corp

* Says it will take out a loan of 7.32 billion yen from Mizuho Bank, Ltd. on May 29

* Interest rate of one-month TIBOR (Tokyo Inter Bank Offered Rate)+ 0.55 percent and maturity on Nov. 29, 2021

* Proceeds will be used for acquisition funding and related expenses

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/CXY5y4

