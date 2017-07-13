FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-InVision H1 ‍group result down 66 pct at 0.638 mln euros
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
July 13, 2017 / 12:44 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-InVision H1 ‍group result down 66 pct at 0.638 mln euros

1 Min Read

July 13 (Reuters) - INVISION AG

* h1 Revenues Increased by 5 Percent to Eur 6.613 Million (6m 2016: Eur 6.274 Million)

* 1h ‍Group Result Declined by 66 Percent to Eur 0.638 Million (6m 2016: Eur 1.854 Million)​

* h1 Ebit of Eur 0.762 Million. This Corresponds to a Decrease of 62 Percent Compared to Previous Year (6m 2016: Eur 2.023 Million)

* FOR 2017 FISCAL YEAR, COMPANY'S EXECUTIVE BOARD STILL EXPECTS A SLIGHT INCREASE IN TOTAL REVENUES AND AN OVERALL POSITIVE RESULT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

