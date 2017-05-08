BRIEF-Argenx receives 2nd preclinical milestone payment in Leo Pharma collaboration
* REG-ARGENX RECEIVES SECOND PRECLINICAL MILESTONE PAYMENT IN COLLABORATION WITH LEO PHARMA
May 8 Invitae Corp
* Invitae exceeds 26,000 samples accessioned, reports revenue of $10.3 million and net loss of $0.64 per share in first quarter 2017
* Q1 loss per share $0.64
* Q1 revenue $10.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $11.3 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.64 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Invitae Corp - Management expects full-year 2017 revenue between $55 million and $65 million
* FY2017 revenue view $60.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
ZURICH, June 20 Nestle said on Tuesday it has acquired a minority stake in U.S. group Freshly, a provider of direct-to-consumer freshly prepared meals, its latest step to improve the health profile of its sprawling portfolio.