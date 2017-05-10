BRIEF-Accretive to sign 7.5 bln yen overdraft agreement and 10 bln yen loan agreement
* Says it will sign an overdraft agreement for 7.5 billion yen, with Mizuho Bank, Ltd, on June 26
May 10 Invitation Homes Inc:
* Invitation Homes Inc - unit voluntarily prepaid about $510 million of borrowings outstanding under loan agreement dated as of November 12, 2014
* Invitation Homes Inc - this voluntary prepayment reduced borrower's outstanding obligation under loan agreement to approximately $251 million
* Invitation Homes - prepayment made with proceeds received from co's securitization deal involving certificates guaranteed by Fannie Mae, related loan deal Source text: (bit.ly/2pyKs7U) Further company coverage:
* Says it will sign an overdraft agreement for 7.5 billion yen, with Mizuho Bank, Ltd, on June 26
SHANGHAI, June 20 China stocks slipped on Tuesday amid lingering concerns over liquidity conditions, even as investors awaited a decision by U.S. index provider MSCI on whether to add mainland shares to its Emerging Markets Index .