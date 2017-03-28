UPDATE 6-BA cancels flights from London as global IT outage causes chaos
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)
March 28 Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp :
* Invivo Therapeutics announces seventh patient conversion in the Inspire Study of the neuro-spinal Scaffold
* Patient converts from complete to incomplete spinal cord injury with sensory and motor improvements Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)
May 27 General Motors Co said on Saturday that proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services has recommended that shareholders vote against a slate of directors proposed by hedge fund Greenlight Capital and reject the hedge fund's plan to divide GM shares into two classes.