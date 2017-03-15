REFILE-UPDATE 2-Russia squares up to Boeing, Airbus with maiden jet flight
* Unannounced, Russia stages test flight of new passenger plane
March 15 Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp :
* Invivo Therapeutics receives clinical trial application approval from UK's Medicines Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency
* Invivo Therapeutics Holdings - currently in late-stage conversation with various clinical sites, first UK site opening should occur in coming weeks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Unannounced, Russia stages test flight of new passenger plane
* But Heathrow says expects BA flight delays and cancellations