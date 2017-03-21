BA cancels all scheduled flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick airports on Saturday
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports on Saturday following a global IT system failure.
March 21 Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp :
* Invivo Therapeutics announces submission to the FDA of its nonclinical studies module for the neuro-spinal scaffold(tm)
* Expect to receive acceptance of nonclinical module in q3 of this year
* Plan to submit manufacturing module in second half of 2017 and clinical module in 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports on Saturday following a global IT system failure.
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said on Saturday there was no evidence that a global breakdown of its IT systems had been caused by a cyber attack.