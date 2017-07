July 27 (Reuters) - INVL BALTIC REAL ESTATE AB :

* SIGNS AN AGREEMENT ON SALE OF KIRTIMŲ STREET PROPERTY IN VILNIUS WORTH EUR 1 MILLION

* TRANSACTION WILL HAVE A POSITIVE IMPACT OF EUR 0.2 MILLION ON 2017 RESULTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)