BRIEF-Jays appoints Lisa Forsberg acting CEO
* FORSBERG REPLACES RUNE TORBJÖRNSEN AS CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Feb 23 Invocare Ltd-
* Fy net profit after tax attributable to ordinary equity holders of invocare up 29.4% to $70.949 million (adds currency)
* Fy total sales revenue up 3.3% to $450.659 million
* Interim dividend per ordinary share in respect of 31 december 2016 financial year paid on 7 october 2016 17.00 cents per share
* Final dividend 25.50 cents per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
JOHANNESBURG, May 29 South Africa's Weather Service has said the likelihood of an El Nino weather pattern, which brought a scorching drought to southern Africa last year, returning later this year has decreased.