Feb 23 Invocare Ltd-

* Fy net profit after tax attributable to ordinary equity holders of invocare up 29.4% to $70.949 million (adds currency)

* Fy total sales revenue up 3.3% to $450.659 million

* Interim dividend per ordinary share in respect of 31 december 2016 financial year paid on 7 october 2016 17.00 cents per share

* Final dividend 25.50 cents per share